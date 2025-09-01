The Wayne Rooney Show – 1 September 2025
The Wayne Rooney Show – 1 September 2025
Following defeat to Liverpool, are Arsenal brave enough to win trophies? Plus Wayne reveals which title rival could be nasty and asks if this is Pep’s final season at Man City.
Listen to The Wayne Rooney Show on BBC Sounds and watch on iPlayer.
