The Way Back: England’s Evolution Under Gareth Southgate | ITV Sport Documentary | World Cup

In 2016 England had hit rock bottom following Sam Allardyce’s controversial departure. Following years of tournament disappointment, the FA selected Gareth Southgate to help the rebuilding process. Follow the journey as Southgate takes the job initially as interim to eventually taking the Three Lions to their first World Cup semi-final since 1990.

0:00 – intro

1:53 – Gareth Southgate’s first interview as England manager

7:05 – The beginning of the end for Wayne Rooney

10:21 – The rise of Marcus Rashford

14:29 – The crucial qualifier against Slovakia

18:42 – Kane seals it against Slovenia

23:53 – England in Russia

29:41 – That shootout against Colombia

35:16 – The history of Gareth Southgate

40:44 – Croatia v England