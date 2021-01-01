The Way Back: England’s Evolution Under Gareth Southgate | ITV Sport Documentary | World Cup
In 2016 England had hit rock bottom following Sam Allardyce’s controversial departure. Following years of tournament disappointment, the FA selected Gareth Southgate to help the rebuilding process. Follow the journey as Southgate takes the job initially as interim to eventually taking the Three Lions to their first World Cup semi-final since 1990.
0:00 – intro
1:53 – Gareth Southgate’s first interview as England manager
7:05 – The beginning of the end for Wayne Rooney
10:21 – The rise of Marcus Rashford
14:29 – The crucial qualifier against Slovakia
18:42 – Kane seals it against Slovenia
23:53 – England in Russia
29:41 – That shootout against Colombia
35:16 – The history of Gareth Southgate
40:44 – Croatia v England