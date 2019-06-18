The USA Set a New Historic Record

Team USA is going great guns in the Women’s World Cup which is currently taking place in France at the moment and last night’s game with Thailand cracked open the record books for the defending champs as they beat Thailand 13-0 to set a new record bets.co.za reports today.

The US squad are still strong and having won the last Women’s World Cup back in 2015 they are looking to repeat the performance this year and win back to back championships, and last night’s performance will certainly help that. The game started well with the champs finishing the first half with a commanding, but not an unheard of lead, of 3-0. A game which while uncertain for the Asian team was not insurmountable. Team USA blasted out of the dressing room though, and it wasn’t long before the score started to look more like an American Football score, as the US squad picked up an impressive ten goals in the second half, as the stunned Thai fans could only look on in disbelief at the drubbing their team were getting.

This new record exceeds the previous record by two goals as the last record was set back in 2007 by Germany who beat Argentina by an amazing 11-0. Team USA has managed big wins in the competition before going back to 1991 when they beat the team from Chinese Taipei an impressive 7-0. That being said, thirteen goals, particularly as ten of them were in the second half, is just amazing.

Alex Morgan from the US squad nabbed an impressive five goals herself and spoke to the press after the match saying “With the scoreline tonight; we have to look at the group stage as every goal counts. It was important for us to continue to go. We knew every goal could matter.”

The US knows that the pressure is on them to try and get the double, which is well within their grasp. They have had an amazing run of games going into the competition with only seeing a single loss since July 2017. A run which includes a win streak of seven games, during which they managed an impressive thirty-six goals.

The Thai team are obviously going to be unhappy with their performance, but their manager Nuengruethai Sathongwien, says they will fight on. They can still qualify for the knockout stages; they just need to up their game in their two remain matches against Chile and Sweden. Their manager said that the US team were strong “They saw that our players were very disappointed and they wanted to encourage us to continue fighting. Thank you very much for that. We’ve got two more games to play, and we need to bounce back. They have their responsibilities, and they know what they need to do. My players were waiting for this moment, and they were really disappointed.”

Chile who will face Team USA next are going to want to put in a great performance and not repeat the mistakes of Thailand in the next match the USA will play.