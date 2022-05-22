Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The ULTIMATE Premier League Team of the Season! 🔥 | Saturday Social ft Harry Pinero & James Allcott

Harry Pinero and James Allcott join Smithy and Joe this week on Saturday Social. As the Premier League comes to a close this weekend, we asked our guest’s to pick a XI made up of the best players of the season.
