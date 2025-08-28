The UEFA Champions League DRAW is HERE | UCL Draw Explainer | Sides w/ MOST to prove | Morning Footy

Today at 12:00 PM ET, the UEFA Champions League Draw will be officially underway. Join Claudia Pagan, Nico Cantor, Darian Jenkins & Liam MacDevitt as they explain this year’s draw format, important dates throughout the competition, as well as discuss which sides have the most to prove in this years UCL campaign.

0:00 UEFA Champions League Draw EXPLAINER

1:00 IMPORTANT DATES for the UCL

1:36 UCL Draw kicks off at 12:00 ET

1:59 Thoughts on the NEW UCL format

2:40 Teams that MUST win Champions League

3:21 5. PSG

3:50 4. Liverpool

4:13 3. Barcelona

4:38 2. Bayern Munich

5:10 1. Real Madrid

5:44 Thoughts on ARSENAL missing the list?

7:19 Barcelona vs. Real Madrid vs. Bayern pressure

#uefachampionsleague #championsleague #ucl #uefa #cbssports #cbs #cbssportsgolazo #ucldraw #ucl2025 #soccer #football #barcelona #madrid #realmadrid #lamineyamal #kylianmbappe #bayern #psg #parissaintgermain #laliga #epl #premierleague #bundesliga #ligue1

Stream UCL on Paramount+ – http://bit.ly/UCLonParamount

Watch UCL Extended Highlights – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLkwBiY2Dq-oYX–AqrRszzMR4_C8YwiBn

Watch UCL Today with Thierry Henry, Kate Scott, Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLkwBiY2Dq-oYdin8WdtaOExGhaRZI_dJ8

Subscribe to our other CBS Sports Golazo channels!

https://www.youtube.com/@CBSSportsGolazoEurope

https://www.youtube.com/@golazoamerica

https://www.youtube.com/@attackingthird

Home of Serie A, NWSL, EFL, Concacaf Men’s and Women’s Nations League and World Cup Qualifiers, and UEFA men’s club competitions including the Europa League, Europa Conference League and… 🎶 THE CHAAAMPIONSSS 🎶