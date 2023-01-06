The Top 5 Football Clubs in the Premier League 2022/23 Season

The English Premier League is one of the most popular and most watched football tournaments in the world. Featuring 20 of England’s most popular and successful football clubs that England has to offer, the 2022/23 iteration of the tournament has been going strong since August 5, 2022. So, for anyone who hasn’t kept up to date, let us take a look at the top 5 football clubs that rule the Premier League right now.

#5 Manchester United

Manchester United holds the title as England’s most popular club worldwide. They also happen to be the most successful football club in English history. The club has won 20 League titles (a record), 12 FA Cups, five League Cups, and another record of 21 FA Community Shields. Internationally, their success is not much different. It is perhaps for this very reason that they are a consistent favorite on a lot of sportsbooks online. If you click here, you will find one of the many bookies that also double as casinos, where you can play all of your favorite casino games, like roulette for example. Manchester United currently hold the 5th rank in the Premier League, having won 7 out of the 13 matches in which they’ve completed.

#4 Tottenham Hotspur

The Lilywhites are another of England’s most beloved teams. Domestically, they’ve had quite a bit of success, and internationally, they have done well for themselves, winning the European Cup Winners’ Cup and two UEFA Cups.

In the ongoing Premier League, Tottenham is ranked 4th, over Manchester United. However, they are still being outperformed by their most bitter rivals, Arsenal, which we will get to a bit down the line. The Spurs have played in 14 games, of which they have won 8, tied in 2, and lost 4.

#3 Newcastle

Newcastle is perhaps a bit of a dark horse when it comes to the 2022/23 season. They have only competed in the Premier League for around three years, and they have frequently been falling in the lower 10s. So, it came as a surprise to both fans and detractors, when they managed to rank 3rd in the currently ongoing season.

During their games, Newcastle defeated Tottenham and Everton, and tied against some of the top tier clubs England has to offer, like Manchester United and Manchester City. Thus far, they’ve only lost one match, and it was against Liverpool. Could this year be the turn-around for Newcastle?

#2 Manchester City

The champions of the Premier League two-years in a row, Manchester City are currently carrying the silver medal. Out of the 13 games they’ve played, they have only lost one, which came as a shock to many fans and bettors alike. Despite their loss, they are still going strong, with 10 victories, and only 2 ties. Currently, they are scheduled to go against Brentford, with many of the odds being in the Blues’ favor.

#1 Arsenal

Finally, we made allusions to it before, but Arsenal holds the number one spot. The Gunnars have been dominating the season, with only one loss and one tie. Out of the 13 matches they played, they won 11 of them. Their won loss came at the hands of Manchester United, with a devastating 3 – 1.