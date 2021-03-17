Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL The Story Of The First Leg | Chelsea v Atletico Madrid | UEFA Champions League Round Of 16
The Story Of The First Leg | Chelsea v Atletico Madrid | UEFA Champions League Round Of 16
Relive the first leg between Chelsea & Atletico Madrid that was settled by Olivier Giroud’s spectacular overhead kick.

