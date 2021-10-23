Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The Soccer Special panel react to Antonio Contes appointment at Tottenham

Champions League Training: Watch the Reds warm up for Atletico Madrid visit

Paul Merson, Darrent Bent, Glen Johnson & Lee Hendrie share their thoughts on Antonio Conte’s appointment at Tottenham.

