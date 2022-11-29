Home Leagues Serie A The Soccer Saturday panel rates Englands performances at the World Cup group stage

The Soccer Saturday panel rates Englands performances at the World Cup group stage

The Soccer Saturday panel rates Englands performances at the World Cup group stage
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

DEBATE: Predicting the World Cup knockouts FULL BRACKET! 🏆 | Saturday Social ft Statman Dave & Specs

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

On today’s Soccer Saturday, the panel discussed England’s performances in the World Cup group stage and how they should prepare for their last 16 clash wirh Senegal.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #WorldCup2022

► For the latest World Cup news: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/WorldCup

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
Netherlands beat USA 3-1 to reach quarter-finals | World Cup 2022

Netherlands beat USA 3-1 to reach quarter-finals | World Cup 2022

Next Video
DEBATE: Predicting the World Cup knockouts FULL BRACKET! 🏆 | Saturday Social ft Statman Dave & Specs

DEBATE: Predicting the World Cup knockouts FULL BRACKET! 🏆 | Saturday Social ft Statman Dave & Specs

Related videos

Top