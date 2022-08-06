Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The Soccer Saturday panel on the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga at Manchester United

The Soccer Saturday panel on the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga at Manchester United

Premier League Opening-weekend preview: Saturday's matches | 6 August 2022

Tim Sherwood, Clinton Morrison, Sue Smith & Michael Dawson discuss the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga and share their thoughts on whether he should leave Manchester United.

