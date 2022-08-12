Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The Signings That Can FIX Man Utd! | Saturday Social ft Harry Pinero & Theo Baker

Smithy and Joe are joined by Harry Pinero & Theo Baker this week on Saturday Social. After suffering defeat in the opening weekend against Brighton, Manchester United have been in the spotlight this week. We ask our guests which new signings could take Man Utd back to the top…
