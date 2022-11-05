Home Review Show Highlights The Seagulls snatch the points | Wolves 2-3 Brighton | Highlights

The Seagulls snatch the points | Wolves 2-3 Brighton | Highlights

Wolves scored twice in the Premier League for the first time this season, but despite their best efforts, the old gold’s ten men were beaten 3-2 by Brighton & Hove Albion, who struck the winner inside the final ten minutes, following an eventful Molineux afternoon.

