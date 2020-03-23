Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The rise of Sergio Aguero | Premier League

The rise of Sergio Aguero | Premier League

Sergio Aguero is one of the top strikers in world football, but his rise to superstardom…

Previous Video
de gea

Best saves in Premier League history

Next Video
skysports-sunday-supplement_4372046

Could Coronavirus lead to a new English super league? | Sunday Supplement

Related videos

Top