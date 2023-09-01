Home TV Show Podcast The Reason I Left Arsenal For Manchester United: Robin Van Persie

The Reason I Left Arsenal For Manchester United: Robin Van Persie

Fanzone-01/09/2023

Just how vast was the difference in mentality between Arsenal and Manchester United when Robin Van Persie made the switch? In this clip he explains just how much of a step up it was.

Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=filJJC5SUNY

