The Reason I Left Arsenal For Manchester United: Robin Van Persie

Just how vast was the difference in mentality between Arsenal and Manchester United when Robin Van Persie made the switch? In this clip he explains just how much of a step up it was.

Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=filJJC5SUNY

Get MORE from High Performance:

Books Out Now:

• The High Performance Daily Journal – 365 Ways To Become Your Best! smarturl.it/HPJournal

• High Performance: Lessons From the Best on Becoming Your Best https://amzn.to/3WcJnBs

Join our FREE members club the High Performance Circle.

Just go to https://www.thehighperformancepodcast.com

You will get:

• Weekly Monday Motivation Newsletter with Book Recommendations, Discount Codes, and more!

• Exclusive early video access

• Keynote speeches that keep you learning

• And much more!

Listen on your Podcast player: http://www.podfollow.com/highperformance