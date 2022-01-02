Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The real Ralf Rangnick | A trip back in time with the Man United coach

Manchester United’s new manager is an old acquaintance: Jürgen Klopp fears him, Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann admire him, and Kick off! has spoken to him countless times over two decades. We’ll show you who the real Ralf Rangnick is. Can he lead Man United back to glory? Tell us what you think…

Report by: Max Merrill
Edit: Andreas Hyronimus

