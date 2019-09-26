The Premier League’s Restart Was Exciting, Here’s What’s Left to Do

There is no doubt that the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ has proven a success for the organization. Despite the challenging 2019/2020 season, our football predictions about the return of the EPL have turned out to be a success and rightly so.

With a 100-day shutdown, many fans kept their hopes alive that English football will return once again, looking forward to the game with nostalgia and expectations. Well, today the football scores have been settled and Liverpool has finally won the EPL in those extraordinary circumstances.

Now, much of next season’s details have been settled, at least in terms of the teams that would participate. However, Chelsea, Leicester City and Manchester United are still vying for a chance to enter the Champions League. As it turns out, there are only two spots left on the roster and three teams want to make the cut.

If you love football, you will definitely want to get the most accurate England Championship predictions in the upcoming games.

A Toss Up for the Final Three Teams

To give any team an advantage or to rule against them would be a wild man’s guess, and with both teams making it very close to next year’s season, which is so close to getting underway, it’s truly difficult to tell who will qualify and who will be left out.

Chelsea and Manchester United are definitely two names that we would be surprised to see out of Champions League 2020/2021. Then again, both teams have faced some difficulties, making for a rather tough spell.

From anti-competitiveness rules to a general decline in their performance, the once mighty pair has been slumping. Leicester City is still behind both teams but by so little that making any accurate predictions at this point seems quite forced.

Leicester now has to secure a win in the team’s next game to finish in the top four, this is for sure. Meanwhile, Chelsea has an upcoming game against the Wolves, and if Chelsea loses, however slim the chances, then Manchester United and Leicester may end up both ahead of the Blues.

Chelsea Will Have to Beat the Wolves

Wednesday’s defeat to Liverpool saw the two teams play in a fiery 5-3 action and highlighted some weaknesses in Chelsea’s defenses, but of course, Liverpool brings an entirely new level of football along with them.

The Wolves are not very likely to repeat the same game against Chelsea. Meanwhile, there have been some teams who will have to be relegated. Norwich had a decent showing, but they are most likely out for next season and so is Bournemouth.

Aston Villa will most likely keep their place and so will Watford. Brighton, which also made it 16th this season are also happy to stay on. Meanwhile, Manchester United must find that one point to secure their position.

The Red Devils are definitely capable of playing well in crunch time, and that’s good news, because it’s now or never for the team who had a few unfortunate seasons, but still made it to the top.