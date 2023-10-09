The Premier League Title Heading To North London | EP 29

Micah races back from the Emirates to join Alan and Gary as the boys reflect on a dramatic weekend of football.Have Arsenal taken a psychological advantage over title rivals Manchester City? Has Scott McTominay saved Manchester United from another week of soul searching? And are Raheem Sterling, Nick Pope and James Ward-Prowse all unlucky not to be in Gareth Southgate’s England squad? Spurs title chances, Jude Bellingham’s latest superstar performance for Real Madrid and Olivier Giroud’s remarkable goalkeeping feat also feature.

00:00 – Intro

01:11 – Arsenal v Man City overview

08:19 – Did Micah want Arsenal or Man City to win?

09:13 – Tottenham go top of the table

10:54 – Imagine if Spurs win without Kane

11:20 – West Ham v Newcastle

12:55 – Who was Man of the Match?

13:23 – Can Tottenham actually win?

13:49 – Do Liverpool have a chance of winning?

14:46 – Man Utd. v Brentford

18:47 – The state of Man Utd

19:57 – Did you look forward to playing with England?

21:47 – When Gary first joined the England squad

23:24 – When Alan first joined the England squad

23:51 – Micah’s first call up to the England squad

26:26 – Part 2

27:23 – What does it feel like to be left out of the international squad?

31:51 – Gareth Southgate’s squad picks

36:36 – Bellingham’s continued excellence

38:20 – Homage to Alan Shearer

39:13 – Moment of the Week: Giroud as GK!