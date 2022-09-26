Home TV Show Podcast The Premier League Storybook with Jake Humphrey | Chapter 4: The Nearly Men… with Les Ferdinand

On this week’s Premier League Storybook, Jake Humphrey sat down for an illuminating interview with Les Ferdinand, who spearheaded Kevin Keegan’s incredible team of ‘Entertainers’ at Newcastle United. While those around the game give us their memories of that side, and other sides who famously just missed out on football’s holy grail.

Watford appoint Slaven Bilic as new head coach following sacking Rob Edwards after 11 matches

