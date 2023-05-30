The Popularity of Football Betting in Australia and New Zealand

Online sports betting has been on a significant rise for the past few years, and punters from Australia and New Zealand are also part of the hype behind it. Several different conditions are fueling the market’s expansion. And the strong passion for football and other sports that exists among the locals is certainly one of them. As online sports betting continues to evolve, you will find it interesting to read all about the key factors that boost its growth.

The Rise of Online Sports Betting

The demand for football and other sports betting categories in Australia and New Zealand skyrocketed in recent years, and the following reasons contributed to the growth:

Convenience

Sports betting is now one of the most popular gambling activities in both Australia and New Zealand, and the ease of use of today’s online bookies has significantly boosted the habit among the locals. For example, around 8% of Australians engaged in sports betting in 2021, which is a 5% rise when compared to the year before. Instead of taking the time to visit physical bookmakers, punters can now place bets from the comfort of their homes. Online bookies include various sports, leagues, and tournaments, and football is surely one of the top categories.

Enticing Rewards

As the demand for web-based betting continues to grow, players are also faced with a large number of online bookies. And thanks to the ever-growing competition, today’s sportsbooks turn to tempting promotions and bonuses in order to attract as many punters as possible. As a result, players can make use of many exciting freebies that can help them extend their bankroll and play more for their money. For instance, punters located in New Zealand can use our Betfair promo code for NZ and enjoy the perks of a betting exchange. A betting exchange is a system that allows users to make use of different perks, including lower fees and competitive odds, as well as greater flexibility and control.

Mobile Penetration

Mobile gambling sites are one of the greatest aspects of today’s online sports betting. What boosted the rise of mobile gambling sites was the increased penetration of portable devices in Australia and New Zealand. The availability of mobile devices is growing so rapidly that it is projected that around 87% of Australians will own a smartphone by 2026. The leading online bookies are aware of these stats, so they have already modified their websites so they can function flawlessly on different mobile devices. On top of that, many providers have also launched iOS and Android apps where players can engage in their favourite titles.

The Legality of Online Sports Betting

Let’s go over some of the key laws that govern the operations of sports betting sites in Australia and New Zealand:

Laws and Regulations in Australia

In Australia, all forms of online gambling are regulated by the Interactive Gambling Act (IGA), which has been active since 2001. This is the main regulatory body in the country, and as such, it states that online wagering, online sports betting, and lotteries are all legal in Australia. On the other hand, it prohibits the use of table games, slot machines, and other games of chance and skill.

The Legal Landscape in New Zealand

Gambling activities in New Zealand fall under the jurisdiction of the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), which does not issue any licenses to online sportsbooks. However, the locals can turn to a large number of international providers that welcome them with various gaming options, including betting on football and other sports. Such options offer excellent wagering conditions, but users need to be aware that the Gambling Act of 2003 does not support their use. In practice, this means that the law doesn’t protect any potential winnings, and if the site closes its operations, the players risk losing the accumulated funds.

Betting on all kinds of sports, especially football, has been one of the favourite pastimes among the locals in Australia and New Zealand for years. Thanks to the endless growth of the industry, punters can choose from a large pool of online operators where they can enjoy exciting perks like playing from the comfort of their homes and claiming attractive rewards and bonuses.