The Player Your Club SHOULD Have Signed In The Summer! 👀

On today’s show we take a look at the summer transfers which are yet to take off, and debate alternatives who could have been signed instead.

With Arsenal’s struggles up front in the Premier League and Champions League this term, should they have prioritised an attacker earlier in the summer rather than spending big on Calafiori and Merino and waiting until the last moment to sign Sterling on loan? And which underrated Spanish star could have been the answer?

We also debate Kylian Mbappé start to life at Real Madrid – is it just teething problems or is he just not suited to playing as a centre-forward? If so, which world class number nine should they have got instead?

And what about Chelsea? After another busy summer, they still somehow look short at goalkeeper and on the right wing.. who should they have signed instead of Jorgensen and Joao Felix?

We also take a look at West Ham, Liverpool, and Crystal Palace!

CHAPTERS:

00:00 Intro

01:22 Chelsea – the struggles of Joao Felix and Dewsbury-Hall

04:48 Why Chelsea could actually do with another winger

06:16 Why Semenyo would be perfect for Maresca

10:00 Emerson Royal to Milan – what’s gone wrong?

14:17 Why is Mbappé struggling at Madrid?

18:06 Too good to turn down or should Real have signed someone else?

20:46 Would Osimhen have been a better fit?

22:04 Vinicius, Mbappé, Endrick and Rodrygo – does one have to leave?

24:59 Was Nketiah’s move to Crystal Palace a mistake?

29:06 Why this underrated striker would be perfect for Palace

31:13 Arsenal – were Merino and Sterling the wrong signings?

36:00 The Spanish forward who would have upgraded Arsenal’s attack!

40:39 The perfect upgrade for Robert Sanchez at Chelsea

44:22 Who should West Ham have signed instead of Guido Rodriguez?

49:00 The Premier League striker West Ham needed to sign…

54:48 The winger Liverpool should have signed instead of Chiesa

