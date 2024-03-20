The Overlap Best Moments | The Road To One Million YouTube Subscribers!

To celebrate reaching one million subscribers, we wanted to take a moment to look back at some of the greatest moments in Overlap history!
00:58
Harry Kane –
Recorded: May 2021
Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q23uQWvmmZo&t=1069s
06:33
Tyson Fury
Recorded: September 2021
Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMUH9N3S9PY
09:40
Oleksandr Usyk
Recorded: March 2023
Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2RClIs0Ag2Y
13:41
Fan Debate 2024
Recorded: March 2024
Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obc8aYVqiqo
16:01
Stick to Football – David Beckham
Recorded: October 2023
Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kllZgD9_bVc&t=1563s
19:09 – Stick to Football – Episode 5
Roy’s Red Cards
Recorded: November 2023
Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-pOlKEgwP0M&t=1471s
29:03 –
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Recorded: March 2024
Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4jpwbYwOfg4&t=2811s
33:53 –
Stick to Football Quiz
Recorded: December 2023
Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xtKtZYhfkDI&t=1542s
36:10
Stick to Football Christmas Special
Recorded: December 2023
Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FITOGVqRfEQ&t=1182s
