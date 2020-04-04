The Most Important Apps for Football Lovers

For football fans who are always looking to remain on the ball, there are a large number of mobile apps available, helping to deliver the latest results, news, betting odds and transfer rumours. Such apps are hugely convenient, meaning that there is never an excuse to miss out on an important piece of news surrounding your club, generous bookmaker bonus or managerial casualty. With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at some of the mobile apps in which football lovers should consider downloading.

There are a number of apps that were made for football betting specifically, with the likes of 888Sport, Ladbrokes and William Hill making it easy for punters to back their favourite teams and players when on the go. Available on both iOS and Android devices, football betting apps cover leagues and competitions from around the world, including the Premier League, Champions League and the World Cup. Meanwhile, those signed up on football betting apps can also take advantage of some appealing promotions, including welcome bonuses, accumulator insurance offers and free bets. So, whether you are looking to bet on Chelsea to overcome Arsenal in an upcoming match from the English top-flight or back Lionel Messi to open the scoring in a Champions League tie, download one of the many available mobile betting apps available to punters in the UK.

Elsewhere, keeping track of every goal scored has never been more important than it is today, whether it be because of a bet or fantasy football, with other sources for live score apps providing the perfect platform. The likes of Live Score, Sofascore and SportMob all provide regular updates surrounding ongoing football matches, with the fact that they are free to download and use making them all the more appealing. Users can even set up notifications surrounding their favourite teams, with a notification being sent every time a goal is scored, penalty is missed or red card is issued.

More general sports apps also help to cater for the demands of football lovers, with FIFA, Goal.com and OneFootball being among the best platforms for mobile users. A host of information, statistics and blog posts are available, surrounding the biggest names in the game, along with some less high-profile events. Meanwhile, those in the UK will be familiar with broadcasters including the BBC and SkySports, who both offer free to download mobile apps, offering quick and convenient access to all of their latest articles and videos.

Those who enjoy mobile gaming can also download football-related apps, providing great entertainment through realistic gameplay, excellent graphics and in-game add-ons. Score Hero, Top Eleven Manager 2020 and Dream League Soccer are among the mobile football games worth taking a closer look at present, with all having positive reviews as a result of their usability, while some even allow users to compete against others from around the world.

So, no matter which team you support, which leagues you follow or what type of content you are searching for, you should find something to suit your needs on this page, with such apps being easy to use, free and entertaining. You are likely to already have a number of apps in order to enhance other areas of your life, so why not add to your knowledge and potentially even bank account when it comes to football!