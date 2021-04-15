Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The Kelly & Wrighty Show – 15 April 2021
The Kelly & Wrighty Show – 15 April 2021
The Kelly & Wrighty Show – 15 April 2021

The Kelly and Wrighty Show
Arsenal legend Ian Wright is joined by Kelly Cates and a host of Premier League personalities to discuss the upcoming weekend of action.

