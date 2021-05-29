The John Dykes Show: ‘The Final Saga’

The John Dykes Show: Season 4 Episode 112 – ‘The Final Saga’

As they gaze down at Porto’s Estadio do Dragao, which hosts tomorrow’s Champions League final, Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel will reflect on the dramatic journeys that have brought them to the latest blockbuster episode in their careers. Both have been hurt by this competition in recent years, but both also know that if they can steer their teams to victory, it will be a game-changer. Our fast and occasionally furious final preview starts right now!