The John Dykes Show – 9 February 2021
The John Dykes Show: Season 04, Episode 54 – ‘Running away with it’
So much for the Anfield curse. Thanks to a smothering press that forced uncharacteristic errors from Alisson, and oustanding showings from the likes of Foden, Silva and Gundogan, Manchester City crushed any lingering Liverpool hopes of a title defence in the weekend’s Premier League blockbuster. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was brutal in his post-match appraisal – City are running away with this and it’s hard to see who can stop them.