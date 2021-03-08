The John Dykes Show – 8 March 2021

The John Dykes Show S04 Ep 77 – “All Good Things”

All good things, as they say, come to an end. And the sun sets on even the most glorious of days. So, Manchester City fans should be relatively sanguine about the end of their team’s glorious winning run at the hands of a manager who’s good at winning Manchester Derbies. Liverpool fans though? Hmmmm. A sixth straight home loss, to a Fulham side that was clearly better… now that’s not so easily digestible. So, tonight, we’ll assess the fallout from both defeats and draw some conclusions.