Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The John Dykes Show – 8 March 2021
The John Dykes Show – 8 March 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Chelsea vs Everton Full Match – Premier League | 8 March 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
47 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

The John Dykes Show – 8 March 2021

The John Dykes Show S04 Ep 77 – “All Good Things”
All good things, as they say, come to an end. And the sun sets on even the most glorious of days. So, Manchester City fans should be relatively sanguine about the end of their team’s glorious winning run at the hands of a manager who’s good at winning Manchester Derbies. Liverpool fans though? Hmmmm. A sixth straight home loss, to a Fulham side that was clearly better… now that’s not so easily digestible. So, tonight, we’ll assess the fallout from both defeats and draw some conclusions.

Previous Video
Bundesliga Highlights Show

Bundesliga Highlights Show – 8 March 2021

Next Video
Everton v Chelsea

Chelsea vs Everton Full Match – Premier League | 8 March 2021

Related videos

Top