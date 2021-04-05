The John Dykes Show – 5 April 2021

The John Dykes Show S 04 Ep.89

Chelsea Football Club’s thrashing by West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League came as a shock, but coach Thomas Tuchel said he takes the blame for it. Tottenham Hotspur’s failure to beat Newcastle United was less surprising, as was manager Jose Mourinho’s decision to blame his players. Mark Schwarzer and John Wilkinson discuss these two approaches to leadership tonight. Plus, Real Madrid C.F. vs Liverpool FC is the big one in the #championsleague – we’ll provide that and round up the rest of the big stories in Europe.