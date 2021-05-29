The John Dykes Show – 31 May 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Kun Aguero Official Presentation as Barcelona Player
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
56 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
The John Dykes Show – 31 May 2021
The John Dykes Show: Season 4 Episode 113 – ‘We’re all N’golo Kante’
We really shouldn’t be surprised by now when N’Golo Kante does N’Golo Kante things, like taking advantage of an unbalanced and off-colour Manchester City to drive Chelsea to a superb Champions League win. After all, he’s now just a European Championships medal short of the clean sweep of major honours. And you know, it just couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.