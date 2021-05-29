The John Dykes Show – 31 May 2021

The John Dykes Show: Season 4 Episode 113 – ‘We’re all N’golo Kante’

We really shouldn’t be surprised by now when N’Golo Kante does N’Golo Kante things, like taking advantage of an unbalanced and off-colour Manchester City to drive Chelsea to a superb Champions League win. After all, he’s now just a European Championships medal short of the clean sweep of major honours. And you know, it just couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.