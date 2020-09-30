Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The John Dykes Show – 30 September 2020
The John Dykes Show – 30 September 2020
The John Dykes Show – 30 September 2020

The John Dykes Show: Season 04 Episode 09
Tottenham’s Eric Dier got caught short mid-match last night, leading to much merriment and some killer headlines. But his manager Jose Mourinho also used the incident to highlight a growing problem for top-flight football clubs right now

