The John Dykes Show – 30 December 2019
The drama continued in the Premier League this weekend, with #VAR dominating conversations as Liverpool FC won again and Arsenal collapsed against Chelsea Football Club. The Athletic football writer Dom Fifield joins us to discuss all that and to select The Best Premier League XI of the decade.
