The John Dykes Show – 3 March 2021

The John Dykes Show Season 04 Episode 75 – ‘The Influencers’

Possibly the most interesting thing to come out of that Chelsea – Manchester United game the other day was the post-match allegation from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that outside parties were attempting to influence referees to the detriment of his Manchester United. Now, I love a good influencer campaign as much as the next person, but I couldn’t wondering whether it was all a bit blown out of proportion, until I remembered we’ve been here before… with another Manchester United manager.