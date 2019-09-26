The John Dykes Show – 29 June 2020

We're in for a superb climax to the The Emirates FA Cup. Tonight we assess the fantastic final four. On the Premier League front, former Everton Football Club star John Heitinga joins us to review their season. John Wilkinson picks his best players and coaches as we round-up the Bundesliga Official season and there's also Lega Serie A and LaLiga on a busy show. Get involved in the conversation!

Geplaatst door The John Dykes Show op Maandag 29 juni 2020