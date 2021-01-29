Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The John Dykes Show – 29 January 2021
The John Dykes Show – 29 January 2021
The John Dykes Show: Season 04, Episode 61 – Mess of a Club
They are a club who own the highest-paid footballer in the game, yet right now can’t afford to buy a young squad player from Manchester City. “They” are of course Spanish giants Barcelona and when a club of that stature reports it has debts of more than a billion euros, it sends shock waves through the sport. So, how have Barca got into this mess? Can they get out of it? And what does this desperate situation mean for La Liga?

