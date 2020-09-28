The John Dykes Show – 28 September 2020
The John Dykes Show – 28 September 2020
The John Dykes Show: Season 04 Episode 08
It was a weekend when watching football felt like a trip to the circus. With VAR as the ringmaster, we were entertained by increasingly ludicrous handball decisions, defenders walking the tightrope, more penalties than you’d normally see in a month, upsets galore and a goal or two that could have been fired out of a cannon. So, roll up, roll up as we head back to the Big Top for our Monday roundup.