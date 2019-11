The John Dykes Show

Let’s call it The Jose Mourinho Experience: his Spurs go 2 down in 13 minutes, only to win 4-2, he hooks Eric Dier within half an hour and credits a ballboy with an assist. It’s almost as if he knows the cameras are on him non-stop. He’s having a ball. But that was just part of a hugely entertaining night of Champions League football which we’ll celebrate right here, right now