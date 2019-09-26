The John Dykes Show – 27 December 2019

The John Dykes Show

On tonight’s show, we’re joined by former Arsenal player and Premier League tactical analyst Adrian Clarke. We’ll discuss the Boxing Day fixtures in the Premier League as new Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta came away with a point against AFC Bournemouth, Chelsea Football Club were undone yet again at home and Liverpool FC demolished 2nd placed Leicester City Football Club to leave many wondering just who can stop them? All this as well as our preview for the Premier League action to come this weekend.

