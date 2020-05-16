The John Dykes Show – 26 May 2020

The John Dykes Show: Season 03, Episode 125

It has become the game that defines the Bundesliga Official title race and even if the Yellow Wall will be virtually silent this time around, with the game played under football's "new normal" protocols, there's no reason not to get excited about Der Klassiker. There's so much to look forward to and we'll do precisely that, right now!

