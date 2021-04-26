The John Dykes Show – 26 April 2021

The John Dykes Show: Season 4 Episode 98 – ‘Mind Games’

We all know that talent alone doesn’t guarantee success: a player has to be in the right place mentally to succeed. From what we’ve seen lately, some players – Mount, Willock and Lingard, for instance – are in a great mental place right now. Others, not so much: Sadio Mane’s problems in front of goal, for example, are down to a confidence issue according to his manager. So, tonight, we’re looking at who’s winning and losing the mind games right now,