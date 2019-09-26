The John Dykes Show – 25 July 2020

The John Dykes Show: Season 03, Episode 151

70 days after it was originally supposed to end, the Premier League reaches its conclusion this Sunday. As the longest-runnIn tonight's show, the Evening Standard's Manchester correspondent, James Robson, joins us as we look ahead to the final round of Premier League where there's still all to play for in the race to finish in the top four and to avoid relegation. Also joining is the FPL General for one last round of Fantasy Football advice. Join the conversation!

Geplaatst door The John Dykes Show op Vrijdag 24 juli 2020