The John Dykes Show – 22 September 2021

The John Dykes Show Season 05, Episode 21: “Mikael Silvestre on…”

In a box office career in football, Mikael Silvestre spent five years as a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2000s, won four Premier Leagues with Manchester United and played in a star-studded France side. Now, he keeps a close, professional eye on the game and tonight Mikael joins us to give his take on Ronaldo’s return, Messi’s impact in France and Les Bleus bright young thing at Real Madrid. Grab some popcorn and join us for tonight’s special.