The John Dykes Show – 22 November 2018

On tonight's show, football writer Daniel Storey joins us as we look ahead to the beginning of the Jose Mourinho era at Tottenham Hotspur as they travel to struggling West Ham United. We also look ahead to a big game at the Etihad as Manchester City look to return to winning ways against in-form Chelsea Football Club, plus discuss two of the league's most under pressure managers as Arsenal host Southampton FC. Join the conversation!

Posted by The John Dykes Show on Friday, November 22, 2019