The John Dykes Show – 22 March 2021

The John Dykes Show S04 Ep83

It’s a busy show tonight as we discuss The Emirates FA Cup and a painful exit for Manchester United (with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s approach to the competition being questioned), plus our Premier League round up with a particular focus on struggling Newcastle United. We’ll also take a long look at what Thomas Tuchel’s doing right at Chelsea Football Club compared to his predecessor, Frank Lampard. Plus, how good can Southgate’s England football team be? And we’ll wrap things up with our European Roundup. Come along and be part of the discussion!