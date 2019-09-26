Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The John Dykes Show – 22 July 2020

The John Dykes Show – 22 July 2020

The John Dykes Show

On tonight’s show, Liverpool legend Ian Rush joins us ahead of Liverpool’s long-awaited title celebration as we look ahead to their final home game of the season against Chelsea.
Plus, English football writer Daniel Storey is with us to discuss the end-of-season permutations in both the Premier League and EFL Championship as the battle for places enters the final furlong.

On tonight's show, Liverpool legend Ian Rush joins us ahead of Liverpool's long-awaited title celebration as we look ahead to their final home game of the season against Chelsea.Plus, English football writer Daniel Storey is with us to discuss the end-of-season permutations in both the Premier League and EFL Championship as the battle for places enters the final furlong.

