The John Dykes Show – 22 July 2020
On tonight’s show, Liverpool legend Ian Rush joins us ahead of Liverpool’s long-awaited title celebration as we look ahead to their final home game of the season against Chelsea.
Plus, English football writer Daniel Storey is with us to discuss the end-of-season permutations in both the Premier League and EFL Championship as the battle for places enters the final furlong.
