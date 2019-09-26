The John Dykes Show – 22 January 2020
So, last night Arsenal manage to both shoot themselves in the foot AND walk away with a deserved point, while Chelsea Football Club yet again looked threatening in attack without winning a game at home. Quite what new problem Tottenham Hotspur encounter this week remains to be seen. But what we do know is that London’s traditional three biggest challengers for honours are off the pace being set in Liverpool, Manchester and even the Midlands.