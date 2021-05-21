The John Dykes Show – 21 May 2021

The John Dykes Show: Season 04, Ep 109 – ‘Bye, Bye’

Tears will be shed on Sunday as this most intense of Premier League seasons comes to an end. There will be farewells from managers who are stepping down or moving on, plus at least one legendary player, who’s ending his time in England, while another just wants to move on. Then there’s the awkward stuff: someone will have to wave bye bye to their hopes of playing in the Champions League or European competition at all. So, enjoy the next half hour – it’s going to be emotional.