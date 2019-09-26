The John Dykes Show – 21 July 2020

The John Dykes Show S03 EP149

Chelsea Football Club and Arsenal will contest the #FACup final after a weekend of dramatic semi-final action. Mark Schwarzer and John Wilkinson join me to access the implications of the defeats for Manchester United and Manchester City. We'll also look at the Premier League race for Europe and pay credit to newly-promoted Leeds United and #serieA top-scorers Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio. Come join the conversation!

Geplaatst door The John Dykes Show op Maandag 20 juli 2020