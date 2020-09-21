Home Leagues Bundesliga The John Dykes Show – 20 September 2020
The John Dykes Show – 20 September 2020
The John Dykes Show – 20 September 2020

The John Dykes Show: Season 04 Episode 05
Well wasn’t that fun! The weekend’s football delivered all the fun of the fair with goals, goals, goals very much the theme – starting with Bayern Munich on Friday night and extending to the Premier League which looks set for a record-breaking matchweek haul. So, roll up, roll up for our Monday night carnival of content starring these glorious goal-getters.

