The John Dykes Show – 20 September 2020
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Gareth Bale – EVERY Premier League goals
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
13 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
The John Dykes Show – 20 September 2020
The John Dykes Show: Season 04 Episode 05
Well wasn’t that fun! The weekend’s football delivered all the fun of the fair with goals, goals, goals very much the theme – starting with Bayern Munich on Friday night and extending to the Premier League which looks set for a record-breaking matchweek haul. So, roll up, roll up for our Monday night carnival of content starring these glorious goal-getters.