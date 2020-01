The John Dykes Show

Goals win games. That much we know. But they also do more than just that: they can propel world football’s brightest young striker Erling Haaland to greatness and at the same time deepen the frowns on the faces of managers who have lost their key goal-getters to injury and who now face a grim struggle to find someone, anyone, who can do what comes so naturally to the Dortmund wonderkid.