The John Dykes Show – 20 December 2019

The John Dykes Show

Not that long ago, in a galaxy not that far away, a movie character said, “You’re fulfilling your destiny, Anakin. Become my apprentice. Learn to use the dark side of the force.” Which is almost precisely what Jose Mourinho might be tempted to say this weekend to a certain young, idealistic managerial knight, who is starting out on his journey but who has hit a bad run of form, culminating in a home loss to Bournemouth. Do you see what I mean? Or am I just forcing it?

Intro

Source 2