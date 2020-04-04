The John Dykes Show – 20 April 2020
The John Dykes Show
Pep Guardiola is the most successful European manager of recent times, gathering silverware in Spain FC Barcelona , Germany FC Bayern München and England Manchester City . But at which of his clubs did we see the best of Pep?
Pep Guardiola is the most successful European manager of recent times, gathering silverware in Spain FC Barcelona , Germany FC Bayern München and England Manchester City . But at which of his clubs did we see the best of Pep? Mark Schwarzer joins us to debate this and we of course welcome your comments!
Geplaatst door The John Dykes Show op Maandag 20 april 2020